GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 443.3% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 443.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $461,474.41 and $2,958.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003852 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

