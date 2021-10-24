Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $139,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $2,488,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

