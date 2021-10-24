Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.79% of M&T Bank worth $147,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

MTB opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.