Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 160,099 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $155,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $648.41 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $649.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $611.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

