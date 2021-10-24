Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,393 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $160,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $269.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.13. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $189.92 and a 12 month high of $270.01.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

