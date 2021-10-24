Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 77,969 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.63% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $134,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

