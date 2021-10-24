Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,350,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 78,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 670,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after buying an additional 120,859 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

GBDC opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,202 shares of company stock valued at $623,326. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

