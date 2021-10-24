Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Graham worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 99.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 102.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 113,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GHM shares. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GHM opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 million, a PE ratio of 118.19, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Graham Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

