Graviton (GTON) Price Tops $2.63 on Major Exchanges

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $24,351.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00069943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00071071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00102066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,026.76 or 0.99964622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.37 or 0.06635699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021685 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.