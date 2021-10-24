Gravity Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $70,408.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $70,408.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00071207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,119.10 or 0.99661065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.68 or 0.06611575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021355 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

