Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 8,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 699,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

