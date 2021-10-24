Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 8,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 699,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
See Also: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.