Greenline Partners LLC Grows Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,751,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $370.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average of $353.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

