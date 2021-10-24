Greenline Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

