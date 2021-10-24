Greenline Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.59 and a 12 month high of $218.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.