Greenline Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $231.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.93.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.60.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

