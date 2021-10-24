Greenline Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $336,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after buying an additional 2,257,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $85,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

