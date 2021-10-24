Greenline Partners LLC Sells 982 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $449.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $423.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $449.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

