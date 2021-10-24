Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up about 3.3% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP owned 1.95% of Guidewire Software worth $182,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $110.58. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $321,043.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.