H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

