Hacken Token (HAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.22 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $57.70 million and $7.22 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00102605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,491.34 or 0.99742597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.78 or 0.06624812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,598,981 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars.

