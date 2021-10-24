Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $33.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Halliburton from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

