Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

