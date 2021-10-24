Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,460 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,549 ($20.24) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,460.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,583.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

