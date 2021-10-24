Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

