Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IEFA opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

