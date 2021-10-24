Harrell Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 384.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY opened at $118.39 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $1,287,742. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

