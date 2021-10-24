Harrell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $93,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.89. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

