Hasbro (HAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

