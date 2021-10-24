Hashgard (GARD) Market Cap Reaches $1.72 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.72 million and $840,047.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00201657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00101619 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

