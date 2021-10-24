Hawaiian (HA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Hawaiian has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Hawaiian worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

