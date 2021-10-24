Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 32,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 612,400 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $23.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.
In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,400 shares of company stock worth $8,256,577.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,976,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $54,624,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $63,941,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $40,829,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $29,559,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
About Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
