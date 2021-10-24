Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 32,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 612,400 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,400 shares of company stock worth $8,256,577.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,976,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $54,624,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $63,941,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $40,829,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $29,559,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

