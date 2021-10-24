HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.20-17.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.7-$59.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.85 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $17.200-$17.800 EPS.
NYSE:HCA opened at $253.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.67.
In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
