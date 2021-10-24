HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.20-17.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.7-$59.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.85 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $17.200-$17.800 EPS.

NYSE:HCA opened at $253.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.67.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

