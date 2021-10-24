Head-To-Head Analysis: General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) vs. SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

General American Investors has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares General American Investors and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General American Investors N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 11,521.24% -3.28% -2.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of General American Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of General American Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

General American Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 67.2%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for General American Investors and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General American Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.41%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than General American Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General American Investors and SuRo Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General American Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 178.08 $75.34 million ($0.81) -16.53

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than General American Investors.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats General American Investors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities. The Company invests in various sectors, such as aerospace/defense, building and real estate, communications and information services, computer software and systems, consumer products and services, environmental control, finance and insurance, health care/pharmaceuticals and machinery and equipment.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

