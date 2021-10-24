Head-To-Head Analysis: Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) vs. Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greenlane and Core & Main, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 0 0 5 0 3.00 Core & Main 0 8 5 0 2.38

Greenlane presently has a consensus target price of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 213.37%. Core & Main has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Greenlane’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Core & Main.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlane and Core & Main’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $138.30 million 1.27 -$14.52 million ($2.24) -0.83 Core & Main N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Core & Main has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlane.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlane and Core & Main’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -10.87% -27.20% -15.97% Core & Main N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Greenlane shares are held by institutional investors. 83.6% of Greenlane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenlane beats Core & Main on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis.

