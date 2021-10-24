Head-To-Head Comparison: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) versus XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% XPO Logistics 2.62% 21.65% 3.95%

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextPlay Technologies and XPO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 XPO Logistics 0 4 19 0 2.83

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. XPO Logistics has a consensus target price of $122.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.17%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and XPO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,850.79 -$16.51 million N/A N/A XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 0.60 $110.00 million $2.01 42.57

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

