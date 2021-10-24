HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in HEICO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in HEICO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.97. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. HEICO’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.