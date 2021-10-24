Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $187.47 on Friday. Herc has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $192.55. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average is $121.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,601,000 after acquiring an additional 67,237 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Herc by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after buying an additional 695,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,473,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

