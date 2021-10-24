Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) vs. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hercules Capital and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hercules Capital $287.26 million 7.02 $227.26 million $1.39 12.53 Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund.

Dividends

Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Hercules Capital pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hercules Capital and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hercules Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hercules Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.92%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Hercules Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hercules Capital and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hercules Capital 120.11% 11.87% 5.92% Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

