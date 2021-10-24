Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Truist

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price increased by Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

