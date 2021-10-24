HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. Agree Realty accounts for approximately 1.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 341,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

