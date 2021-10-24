HGI Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,134 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $44.90. 714,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,708. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

