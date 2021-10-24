High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) PT Lowered to C$1.80 at ATB Capital

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of HWO opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.96. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$1.99.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$16.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other High Arctic Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire bought 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$25,116.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 251,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,601.10.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

