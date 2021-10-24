Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCXLF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt raised Hiscox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $11.14 on Friday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

