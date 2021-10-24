Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. UBS Group AG grew its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,603,488.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,381,164 shares of company stock valued at $91,533,917.

Several research firms have commented on CRC. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE CRC opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

