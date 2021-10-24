Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $384.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.78.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.