Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in GP Strategies by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in GP Strategies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 344,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 33,085 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPX shares. Barrington Research lowered GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GP Strategies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $365.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. Analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

