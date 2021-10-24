HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HSBC stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

