Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.