Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $62,327.85 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $62,327.85 or 1.00312291 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and $5.83 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00102137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,157.24 or 1.00037695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.34 or 0.06618526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021732 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

