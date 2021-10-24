Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of analysts have commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,000 over the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

HYLN stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Hyliion has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

